Lebanon raises gasoline prices by over 37 pct amid crippling shortages of supplies
Lebanon’s energy ministry further raised gasoline prices on Friday by over 30 percent, an official document showed.
The price of 95-octane gasoline and 98-octane gasoline was raised by over 37 percent.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Thursday, Lebanon’s cabinet approved a policy program that aims to tackle one of the worst financial meltdowns in history.
Reuters saw the draft document, which included a resumption of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and a restructuring of the banking sector.
Meanwhile, Iran-backed Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, a move the Shia group says aims to ease a crippling energy crisis but which its opponents have said exposes the country to the risk of US sanctions.
Read more:
EU lawmakers call for Lebanon sanctions if Mikati’s government fails
Lebanon’s finance minister signs new forensic audit contract