.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Plane carrying 170, including US, European citizens, departs Kabul for Doha

  • Font
Taliban fighters walk through the tarmac after a Qatar Airways aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul on Sept. 9, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban fighters walk through the tarmac after a Qatar Airways aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul on Sept. 9, 2021. (AFP)
Afghanistan

Plane carrying 170, including US, European citizens, departs Kabul for Doha

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The third chartered flight bringing civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since US forces withdrew last month took off on Friday with around 170 passengers on board, including US and European citizens as well as Afghans, a Qatari official said.

The flight was due to arrive in the Qatari capital at 1630 GMT (12:30 p.m. EDT), they said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Foreign nationals on board include those from Belgium, Britain, Croatia, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy as well as the United States, the official said.

The passengers were transported to Kabul airport in a Qatari convoy after the Gulf Arab state reached a safe-passage agreement with Afghanistan’s new rulers, the Taliban, the official said.

In Doha, the passengers will initially stay in a compound that is hosting Afghans and other evacuees.

Qatar has emerged has a key interlocutor between the West and the Taliban. The Gulf state is a close US ally, hosting the largest American military base in the Middle East, and has hosted a Taliban political office since 2013.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
Top Content
UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties
Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs Dubai’s Emirates to hire 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs
Saudi Arabia reveals state-of-the-art World Defense Show model Saudi Arabia reveals state-of-the-art World Defense Show model
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
US State Department approves $500 mln military deal with Saudi Arabia US State Department approves $500 mln military deal with Saudi Arabia
China’s President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism China’s President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More