Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence

Hezbollah supporters lining the streets of Lebanon to welcome tanker trucks from Syria filled with Iranian fuel fired rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) into the air, destroying nearby properties.

A video of a man firing an RPG in the middle of a street just inside the Lebanese border with Syria was followed by pictures of where it appeared to land: inside a local residence.

No injuries were reported, but as is often the case in Lebanon, celebratory gunfire leads to injuries and casualties.

Watch: #Hezbollah supporters in #Lebanon welcome tanker trucks with #Iran-ian fuel by firing RPGs into the air. One landed inside a nearby residence.https://t.co/A4icjuvHPr pic.twitter.com/IgxoxvlLq5 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 17, 2021

The Lebanese government has not condemned the gunfire or firing of RPGs. The government has not commented on the fuel unilaterally imported by Hezbollah from Iran via Syria’s Baniyas.

The Iran-backed group has said the import of badly needed fuel to Lebanon broke the “American siege” on Lebanon, which Hezbollah claims is the reason for Lebanon’s unprecedented financial and economic crisis.

While Iranian fuel shipments are sanctioned, Biden administration officials have remained silent over the move.

At least 40 tanker trucks were reportedly spotted entering Lebanon on Thursday. Three more ships carrying Iranian fuel are headed for Syria, according to Hezbollah’s secretary-general.

