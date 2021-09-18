.
Attack on gas line leaves Syria’s capital and outskirts with no electricity: SANA

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on August 20, 2021 shows a light spot over the capital Damascus late on August 19, 2021. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on August 20, 2021 shows a light spot over the capital Damascus late on August 19, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Syria’s electricity minister said an attack on one of the gas lines at Deir Ali station led to an electricity outage that affected the capital Damascus, its outskirts and other areas, and that repair work is ongoing, the state news agency (SANA) reported on Friday.

The minister also told state TV that electricity is expected to return in Damascus city within an hour and then successively to other affected areas.

There were no further details on the nature of the attack.

