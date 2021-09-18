.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran nuclear chief wants to speed up conversion of Arak heavy water reactor

  • Font
This Jan. 15, 2011 file photo shows the heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (AP)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran nuclear chief wants to speed up conversion of Arak heavy water reactor

AFP

Published: Updated:

The new head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has said he wants to speed up the conversion of the country’s Arak heavy water reactor into a research facility.

Under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the Islamic republic agreed to modify the Arak reactor so that it could not produce military-grade plutonium.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran admits to removing damaged IAEA cameras from nuclear site Middle East Iran nuclear deal Iran admits to removing damaged IAEA cameras from nuclear site

“This project must be reconfigured and returned to operation as soon as possible,” Iranian media on Saturday quoted Mohammad Eslami as saying during a visit to the site this week.

No time frame was specified.

The nuclear deal gave Iran sanctions relief in return for tight controls on its nuclear program, monitored by the UN.

Tehran has gradually rolled back its nuclear commitments since 2019, a year after then US president Donald Trump withdrew from the multilateral deal and began reimposing sanctions.

Iran said in 2019 that a secondary circuit for the Arak reactor had become operational as part of its redesign, but that the reactor’s primary circuit, which contains the core, was still being built.

It also said that the US withdrawal from the nuclear accord had slowed the reactor’s conversion.

Eslami’s comments came just days after the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, visited Tehran and reached a temporary arrangement to continue surveillance of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Read more:

Iran joins expanding central Asian security body led by Russia, China

Iran arrests rapper who blasted ‘regime apologists’: Rights group

Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Top Content
Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study
Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources
Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence
Saudi Arabia records 68 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 68 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More