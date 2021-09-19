Third Iranian tanker with fuel for Lebanon on the way: Vessel tracker website

A third tanker has sailed from Iran carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Sunday.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday the Iranian fuel shipments, imported by the Hezbollah group, constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The third tanker carrying Iranian fuel earmarked for Hezb’Allah’s distribution within Lebanon, is laden and underway. Full details with our clients. — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) September 19, 2021

The Iran-aligned group says the shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon.The first tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it was taken into Lebanon on tanker trucks on Thursday.

Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.

