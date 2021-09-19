Third Iranian tanker with fuel for Lebanon on the way: Vessel tracker website

.
The Iranian handysize tanker FAXON (9283758) is discharging 33,000 metric tons of gasoil. (Screengrab: Tanker Trackers)
The Iranian handysize tanker FAXON (9283758) is discharging 33,000 metric tons of gasoil on September 14, 2021. (Screengrab: Tanker Trackers)

Reuters, Dubai 

Published: Updated:

A third tanker has sailed from Iran carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Sunday.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday the Iranian fuel shipments, imported by the Hezbollah group, constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The Iran-aligned group says the shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon.The first tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it was taken into Lebanon on tanker trucks on Thursday.

Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.

