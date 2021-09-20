.
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt

12 year old boy and 11 year old girl engagement in Egypt. (Twitter)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Security forces in Egypt’s Giza have arrested the parents of an 11-year-old bride-to-be and 12-year-old groom-to-be an hour after announcing their engagement in the village of Umm Khenan in the city of Hawamdiya, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

The engagement party for the two children took place in the village, just 30 kilometers from Cairo, on Friday.

The celebration held by the two families was cut short after the jewelry shop that the newlywed’s parents bought gold from posted photos on Facebook.

This led to security forces tracking down the details of the event. They then found the parents, arrested them and referred them to prosecution for investigation, according to Egypt’s National Council for Childhood and Motherhood.

Sahar al-Sunbati, secretary-general of the council, said in a statement that the Child Support System was notified about the incident on Saturday via their designated hotline, citing photos of the children in question being circulated on social media.

Al-Sunbati condemned the incident, stating that it violated the provision of Article 80 of the country’s constitution which stipulates that the state is obliged to intervene in cases where children are subject to violence, abuse or ill-treatment.

