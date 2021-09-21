France’s Macron to host Lebanese PM Mikati on Sept. 24: Elysee

President Emmanuel Macron will host new Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday, according to the French leader’s official agenda.

The meeting comes after Lebanon’s new government won a vote of confidence on Monday for a policy program that aims to remedy a devastating economic crisis.

Meanwhile, a group of Lebanon’s bondholders, including some of the world’s biggest investment funds, urged the new government on Tuesday to begin debt restructuring talks as soon as possible to help address the country’s grave financial crisis.

