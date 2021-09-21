.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran’s president, criticizing US, likens sanctions to ‘war’

  • Font
Iran's President's Ebrahim Raisi remotely addresses the UN General Assembly by pre-recorded video, Sept. 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran's President's Ebrahim Raisi remotely addresses the UN General Assembly by pre-recorded video, Sept. 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran’s president, criticizing US, likens sanctions to ‘war’

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Iran’s new president slammed US sanctions imposed on his nation as a mechanism of war Tuesday, packing a full slate of direct criticism of the United States into his first UN address as head of state.

“Sanctions are the US’ new way of war with the nations of the world,” President Ebrahim Raisi said. Although some 100 heads of state and government are attending the UN General Assembly leaders’ meeting in New York this week, Raisi delivered his remarks from Tehran remotely as some have also chosen to do.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Raisi, who was sworn in last month after an election, is a conservative cleric and former judiciary chief who is close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He used his time before world leaders to slam the United States and espouse Iran’s Islamic political identity.

“What is seen in our region today proves that not only the hegemonist and the idea of hegemony, but also the project of imposing Westernized identity have failed miserably,” Raisi said.

“Today, the US does not get to exit Iraq and Afghanistan but is expelled,” he added. The US military withdrew from Afghanistan and has largely withdrawn from Iraq.

“Today, the world doesn’t care about “America First” or “America is Back”,” he said, referring to the slogans used by Republican US President Donald Trump and his successor, Democratic President Joe Biden.

Raisi has promised to engage with the United States but has also struck a hard-line stance, ruling out negotiations aimed at limiting Iranian missile development and support for regional militias — something the Biden administration wants to address.

Biden has made clear his desire to find a path to salvage the nuclear accord with Iran, that was negotiated by the Obama administration. Still, indirect talks between the US and Iran have stalled and Washington continues to maintain crippling sanctions on the country.

“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon,” Biden said in his own UN speech, delivered in person earlier Tuesday.

Read more: Iran nuclear chief wants to speed up conversion of Arak heavy water reactor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020 Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled
One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert One in three children with coronavirus can suffer from long-COVID: Expert
Saudi real estate market expanding at ‘unprecedented rate,’ mortgages up 10-fold Saudi real estate market expanding at ‘unprecedented rate,’ mortgages up 10-fold
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
New Greece wildfire breaks out, prompting evacuations New Greece wildfire breaks out, prompting evacuations
COVID-19 travel: India warns UK citizens of compulsory quarantine amid vaccine spat  COVID-19 travel: India warns UK citizens of compulsory quarantine amid vaccine spat 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More