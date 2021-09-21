.
Sudan army arrests 21 officers, number of soldiers for attempted coup

This picture taken on September 21, 2021 shows a view of the Mek Nimr Bridge across the Blue Nile river, linking the centre of Sudan's capital Khartoum with the adjacent city of Khartoum North (background). (AFP)
Agencies

Sudan's army said it has arrested 21 officers and a number of soldiers in connection to a coup attempt on Tuesday.

The army said it has regained control over all locations that had been controlled by coup attempters, adding that investigations and search is ongoing for the rest of those involved in the coup attempt.

An attempted coup in Sudan was organized by elements inside and outside the military establishment, leading to the first arrests of those involved in such a plot, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday.

The failed attempt was preceded by attempts to sow insecurity, especially in the east of Sudan, but had failed to undermine the country's democratic transition, Hamdok said in a televised statement.

Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested

Egypt, Sudan back resumed controversial Nile dam talks as UN urges deal

Sudanese protesters against peace deal with rebel groups block roads, close key port

Explore More