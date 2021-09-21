Sudan army arrests 21 officers, number of soldiers for attempted coup

Sudan's army said it has arrested 21 officers and a number of soldiers in connection to a coup attempt on Tuesday.

The army said it has regained control over all locations that had been controlled by coup attempters, adding that investigations and search is ongoing for the rest of those involved in the coup attempt.

An attempted coup in Sudan was organized by elements inside and outside the military establishment, leading to the first arrests of those involved in such a plot, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday.



The failed attempt was preceded by attempts to sow insecurity, especially in the east of Sudan, but had failed to undermine the country's democratic transition, Hamdok said in a televised statement.

