Sudan failed coup plotters were inside, outside of military: PM Hamdok

An attempted coup in Sudan was organized by elements inside and outside the military establishment, leading to the first arrests of those involved in such a plot, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday.

The failed attempt was preceded by attempts to sow insecurity, especially in the east of Sudan, but had failed to undermine the country’s democratic transition, Hamdok said in a televised statement.

“What happened is an orchestrated coup by factions inside and outside the armed forces and this is an extension of the attempts by remnants since the fall of the former regime to abort the civilian democratic transition,” Hamdok said.

“This attempt was preceded by extensive preparations represented by lawless in the cities and the exploitation of the situation in the east of the country, close national roads and ports and block oil production.”

Sudanese authorities earlier in the day foiled an attempted coup, the army said on Tuesday, warding off a challenge to a civilian-military council that has run the country since Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.

A civilian member of the ruling council told Reuters the situation was under control after the attempted coup overnight had been contained.

Interrogation of suspects was due to begin, the council member, spokesman Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman said.

The ruling body known as the Sovereign Council has run Sudan under a fragile power-sharing deal between the military and civilians following Bashir’s overthrow.



It plans to hold free elections in 2024.

