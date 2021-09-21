US kills ‘senior al-Qaeda leader’ in strike near Syria’s Idlib

The US killed a “senior al-Qaeda leader” in an airstrike conducted near Idlib in Syria, Central Command said on Monday.

“US forces conducted a kinetic counterterrorism strike near Idlib, Syria, today, on a senior al-Qaeda leader. Initial indications are that we struck the individual we were aiming for, and there are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike,” Navy Lt. Josie Lynne Lenny said in a statement.

Earlier, Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported an unidentified drone targeted a vehicle carrying a commander of an extremist group on a road in Idlib’s countryside.

The US has carried out attacks in Idlib before, targeting al-Qaeda terrorists and the leader of the ISIS group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was hiding in the province after fleeing from eastern Syria.

With The Associated Press

