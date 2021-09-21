.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US kills ‘senior al-Qaeda leader’ in strike near Syria’s Idlib

  • Font
A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Creech Air Force Base May 19, 2016. The base in Nevada is the hub for the military’s unmanned aircraft operations in the United States. (Reuters)
A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone sits in a hanger at Creech Air Force Base May 19, 2016. The base in Nevada is the hub for the military’s unmanned aircraft operations in the United States. (Reuters)

US kills ‘senior al-Qaeda leader’ in strike near Syria’s Idlib

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US killed a “senior al-Qaeda leader” in an airstrike conducted near Idlib in Syria, Central Command said on Monday.

“US forces conducted a kinetic counterterrorism strike near Idlib, Syria, today, on a senior al-Qaeda leader. Initial indications are that we struck the individual we were aiming for, and there are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike,” Navy Lt. Josie Lynne Lenny said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier, Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported an unidentified drone targeted a vehicle carrying a commander of an extremist group on a road in Idlib’s countryside.

The US has carried out attacks in Idlib before, targeting al-Qaeda terrorists and the leader of the ISIS group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was hiding in the province after fleeing from eastern Syria.

With The Associated Press

Read more:

Drones strike Iran-backed militia vehicles near Bukamal on Iraq-Syria border: Monitor

Attack on gas line leaves Syria’s capital and outskirts with no electricity: SANA

US-led coalition fighter jet shoots down drone over Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020
Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior Scientists looking for volunteers to watch cat videos, interpret pets’ behavior
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
Dubai Expo 2020’s star-studded opening ceremony: All you need to need to know Dubai Expo 2020’s star-studded opening ceremony: All you need to need to know
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More