Global partnership is critical to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Jordan’s King

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that global partnership is critical to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, according to The Royal Hashemite Court.

King Abdullah reaffirmed that Jordan would continue working to preserve the historic and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian Holy Sites, under Hashemite Custodianship.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

World leaders have returned to the United Nations in New York this week with a focus on boosting efforts to fight both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced them to send video statements for the annual gathering.

As the coronavirus still rages amid an inequitable vaccine rollout, about a third of the 193 UN have planned to again send videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder have travelled to the United States.

King Abdullah said that the conflict Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the longest-standing conflicts in modern history.

On the socio-economic crisis in nearby Lebanon, King Abdullah said that the [world] owes the Lebanese people its full support to enable them to rise from the crisis.

“Enabling the Lebanese to rise from the crisis demands a well-planned, well-executed international response, engaging all of us,” he added.

King Abdullah added that the world must not forget the millions of refugees in host countries like Lebanon.

“In this time of great need, we owe the Lebanese people our full support, to enable them to rise from this crisis. And that demands a well-planned, well-executed international response, engaging all of us. Jordanians well understand what a serious impact this has. For generations, our country has sacrificed to help millions of refugees fleeing injustice and danger,” King Abdullah added.

King Abdullah added that the wellbeing of these millions and the communities that host them remains an international responsibility.

“It is vital to keep up support for UNHCR, the World Food Program, and others that care for and offer hope to refugees and their host communities,” he added.

King Abdullah added that countries have a vast shared interest in responding effectively.

“Leaving people in need, innocents in jeopardy and conflicts unresolved plays into the hands of global extremists, who exploit the despair, frustration, and anger these crises leave in their wake. Although we may have won some battles, the fight against terrorism and extremism is not yet over. Our action—collective, global action—remains essential,” King Abdullah added.

King Abdullah II added that Jordan has been calling for regional networks of resiliency to pool resources and respond quickly and smoothly to needs as they arise.

“That requires collective action, and the emphasis must be on action. Positive change cannot be willed into being. Our work must be coordinated and structured to deliver real-world impact,” he added.

With Reuters

Read more:

Jordan has asked US to help Lebanon overcome its crises

Israeli President and Jordan King hold secret talks to improve diplomatic ties

Syria’s defense minister meets Jordan’s army commander in Amman