Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemn failed coup attempt in Sudan

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have condemned a failed coup attempt that took place in Sudan overnight on Monday, according to both countries’ foreign ministries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The Kingdom denounces and condemns the failed coup attempt that took place against the legitimate state institutions in Sudan, and affirms its solidarity with Sudan in all that supports its security, stability and prosperity, the government and the people,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official SPA news agency.

“The UAE condemns the attempted coup in Sudan. It affirms its support for its brotherly people,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

A government source told Reuters that the attempted coup involved an effort to take control of state radio in Omdurman, across the River Nile from the capital Khartoum.

“The military has defeated the coup attempt and the situation is completely under control,” the media adviser to Sovereign Council head, General Abdelfattah al-Burhan, later told state news agency SUNA.

Measures were being taken to contain a limited number of people involved, the source said. All those implicated had been arrested, SUNA reported.

A witness said that military units loyal to the council had used tanks to close a bridge connecting Khartoum with Omdurman early on Tuesday morning.

It was not the first challenge to the transitional authorities, who say they have foiled or detected previous coup attempts linked to factions loyal to Bashir, who was deposed by the army after months of protests against his rule.

In 2020, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy as he headed to work in Khartoum.

Read more:

Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested

Saudi Arabia pushes Sudan for sweeping debt restructuring

Sudan’s PM Hamdok says will keep pushing for peace in Ethiopia