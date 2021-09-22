.
US President Biden calls for a ‘sovereign and democratic’ state of Palestine

President Joe Biden walks at the White House, Sept. 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

“We must seek a future of greater peace and security for all people of the Middle East,” the US president said.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden doubled down on his calls for a “sovereign and democratic” Palestinian state on Tuesday during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Although he admitted that there is “a long way” to reach the goal of a state for Palestine, Biden said: “I continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian state.”

Biden’s comments coincided with strong opposition in Washington over a bill to be passed by members of Congress, which included $1 billion for Israel’s so-called Iron Dome.

Several Democratic colleagues of Biden said they would not pass the bill if the allocation were included. It was a further sign of growing frustration among progressive lawmakers over the decadeslong stance of US support for Israel.

“The commitment of the United States to Israel’s security is without question, and our support for an independent Jewish state is unequivocal,” Biden said at the UN.

“We must seek a future of greater peace and security for all people of the Middle East,” the US president said.

Read more: Palestinian activist twins featured in Time’s 100 most influential people 2021

