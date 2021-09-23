US worried over Iran nuclear deal ‘Plan B’; Tehran has provided no positive signs

Iran has not given any positive indications that it is ready to resume talks on the now-defunct nuclear deal, a senior US official said Thursday, adding that Washington was worried about “Plan B” where Tehran would push ahead with its nuclear program.

Repeating what Biden administration officials have said for nine months that the US was ready to continue waiting for Iran to decide on the fate of the talks, the official warned that a time would come when the US will no longer have an interest in the existing deal.

“Our concern about a Plan B is whether Iran has chosen a Plan B, building out its nuclear program,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Nevertheless, the official refused to set a deadline.

The official added that Iran’s new government has not announced whether they will resume talks where their predecessors and the US delegation left off in June.

“We've not heard anything... about a date, or about Iran's intentions to continue the work that was begun in Vienna,” the official said, referring to the remaining gaps that stalled talks after several rounds of indirect talks.

Despite the warnings issued Thursday, the official said the window was still open and that Washington was ready to continue being “patient.”

