Macron urges new Lebanese PM Mikati to undertake ‘urgent’ reforms

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged the new Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to undertake “urgent” reforms to help his crisis-wracked country, as the two men met for the first time in Paris.

After repeating previous criticisms of Lebanon’s political class, Macron told Mikati it was “urgent to implement measures and essential reforms.”

Macron said France would continue to support Lebanon.



“Lebanon can count on France,” Macron said during a news conference held after a meeting with Lebanese new Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

