Macron urges new Lebanese PM Mikati to undertake ‘urgent’ reforms

  • Font
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures after a working lunch with Lebanese Prime Minister at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on September 24, 2021. (AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures after a working lunch with Lebanese Prime Minister at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on September 24, 2021. (AFP)

AFP, Reuters, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged the new Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to undertake “urgent” reforms to help his crisis-wracked country, as the two men met for the first time in Paris.

After repeating previous criticisms of Lebanon’s political class, Macron told Mikati it was “urgent to implement measures and essential reforms.”

Macron said France would continue to support Lebanon.

“Lebanon can count on France,” Macron said during a news conference held after a meeting with Lebanese new Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company

Lebanon's Cabinet wins confidence vote after power cut delay

Analysis: Who pays? Lebanon’s government faces tough question in IMF bailout bid

