Turkish foreign arrivals surge to nearly four mln in Aug: Ministry

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped to 3.982 million in August, data showed on Friday, surging more than 119 percent from a year earlier when strict COVID-19 measures were still in place but less than two thirds of the number in 2019.

Turkey began closing borders and restricting activity when its first COVID-19 case was recorded in March last year. There were only 1.8 million foreign arrivals in August 2020, compared to 6.3 million in the same month in 2019.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the first eight months as a whole, foreign arrivals rose 93.94 percent from last year but were less than half of the number in the same period in 2019.

Read more:

Turkey’s lira nears all-time low after central bank cuts interest rates

Erdogan says US-Turkey ties are not healthy, need to sort out defense contracts

Turkey’s central bank cuts key rate after President Erdogan pleas