.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkish foreign arrivals surge to nearly four mln in Aug: Ministry

  • Font
A man sits next to a check-in counter at Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul. (File photo: Reuters)
A man sits next to a check-in counter at Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkish foreign arrivals surge to nearly four mln in Aug: Ministry

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey jumped to 3.982 million in August, data showed on Friday, surging more than 119 percent from a year earlier when strict COVID-19 measures were still in place but less than two thirds of the number in 2019.

Turkey began closing borders and restricting activity when its first COVID-19 case was recorded in March last year. There were only 1.8 million foreign arrivals in August 2020, compared to 6.3 million in the same month in 2019.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the first eight months as a whole, foreign arrivals rose 93.94 percent from last year but were less than half of the number in the same period in 2019.

Read more:

Turkey’s lira nears all-time low after central bank cuts interest rates

Erdogan says US-Turkey ties are not healthy, need to sort out defense contracts

Turkey’s central bank cuts key rate after President Erdogan pleas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More