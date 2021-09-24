.
White House dispatching special envoy to Sudan to reaffirm US support

File Photo of US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman. (AFP)
US foreign policy

Biden is expected to welcome Hamdok at the White House in the “near future,” according to Friday’s statement.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden is dispatching his envoy to the Horn of Africa to reaffirm Washington’s support for Sudan, the White House announced Friday.

National Security Advisor Sullivan informed Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok during a phone call in which the US official voiced the Biden administration’s commitment to support the civilian-led transition to democracy in Sudan.

Sullivan “highlighted that US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Sudan next week to reaffirm US support for the civilian-led transition and discuss regional security challenges,” a statement from the White House read.

The pair also discussed the importance of the transitional government making “continued progress to stabilize the economy, reform the security sector under civilian leadership, advance Sudan’s peace process, and ensure justice and accountability for past abuses.”

