Palestinians urge Sudan to hand over assets seized in anti-Hamas crackdown

Hamas militants parade through the streets for Bassem Issa, a top Hamas' commander, who was killed by Israeli Defense Force military actions prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinians urge Sudan to hand over assets seized in anti-Hamas crackdown

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Palestinian Authority urged Sudan’s government on Saturday to hand over assets it has seized as part of a crackdown targeting Sudan-based operations to fund the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Sudan was long an ally of Hamas under former President Omar al-Bashir, but since he was overthrown in 2019, Sudanese authorities have taken control of investments and companies they say channeled funding to the Islamist group for years.

“We hope that the state of #Sudan, which has always been a supporter (people and a government) to #Palestine, to hand over the movable and immovable funds that were confiscated to the State of Palestine and its Government,” Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official close to President Mahmoud Abbas, said on Twitter.

After the fall of Bashir, Sudan cuts funding to Hamas  Features After the fall of Bashir, Sudan cuts funding to Hamas 

Hamas – a bitter rival of Abbas – said on Friday it had no links to companies and individuals targeted by Sudan’s crackdown, saying the seized assets belonged to Palestinian investors and businesses.

In Khartoum, a senior official in the taskforce overseeing government-led asset seizures did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The taskforce has said it does not seize legitimate private property but rather retrieves public property that was misappropriated during Bashir’s long rule.

Hamas is designated by the West as a terrorist organization, and Sudan’s takeover of at least a dozen companies that officials say were linked to Hamas has helped accelerate its realignment with Western governments since Bashir’s overthrow.

Over the past year, Khartoum has won removal from the US state sponsors of terrorism (SST) list and is on course for relief of more than $50 billion in debt.

At the same time, Hamas has lost a foreign base where members and supporters could live, raise money, and channel Iranian weapons and funds to the Gaza Strip, according to Sudanese and Palestinian analysts.

After the fall of Bashir, Sudan cuts funding to Hamas

Sudan’s Burhan defends Israel normalization move amid violence with Palestine

Palestinian President Abbas tells UN Israel’s actions could lead to ‘one state’

