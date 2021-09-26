.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

  • Font
A general view of the Jenin refugee camp is seen near the West Bank city of Jenin (File Photo: Reuters)
A general view of the Jenin refugee camp is seen near the West Bank city of Jenin (File Photo: Reuters)

Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Palestinian was killed Sunday by Israeli gunfire near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, amid reports of heavy clashes in the area.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry said a Palestinian man from the village of Borqin west of Jenin who had been shot with a live bullet died from his injuries after reaching a hospital.

Israeli and Palestinian media have reported that clashes that began late Saturday in the area were continuing on Sunday.

Read more:

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian man during clashes at West Bank settlement

Israel asks court to delay demolition of West Bank bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar

Israeli military investigates fatal shooting of Palestinian in West Bank

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies ‘Damages our status’: Taliban warns fighters against fun activities, taking selfies
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure UAE announces new cabinet, federal government structure
Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle Dubai ruler’s son appointed UAE finance minister in cabinet shuffle
Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia Turkey’s Erdogan vows to proceed with new S-400 delivery from Russia
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More