Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

A Palestinian was killed Sunday by Israeli gunfire near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, amid reports of heavy clashes in the area.

The ministry said a Palestinian man from the village of Borqin west of Jenin who had been shot with a live bullet died from his injuries after reaching a hospital.

Israeli and Palestinian media have reported that clashes that began late Saturday in the area were continuing on Sunday.

