Three injured in fire at IRGC center in Iran

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A fire broke out at a research center belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the capital Tehran on Sunday, injuring three people, the IRGC said in a statement.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire and the three injured employees were taken to hospital, it said.

The statement did not address the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to the center, which it said is located in western Tehran.

