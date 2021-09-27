.
ICC prosecutor seeks authorization to resume Afghanistan war crimes investigation

The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said his office was seeking court approval to resume its war crimes investigation focusing on Afghanistan.

A statement said the request was being made to the court’s judges in light of developments since the Taliban took over in mid-August.

