ICC prosecutor seeks authorization to resume Afghanistan war crimes investigation

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said his office was seeking court approval to resume its war crimes investigation focusing on Afghanistan.

A statement said the request was being made to the court’s judges in light of developments since the Taliban took over in mid-August.

