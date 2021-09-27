If you want change, participate in the elections: Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called on Iraqis to “quickly” obtain the voter’s card for voting in upcoming elections.

Al-Kazemi added in a tweet that “whoever wants reform and change for the better, must work on broad participation in the elections.”

The Independent High Electoral Commission announced that the distribution of voter cards will continue until October 5.

The legislative elections are scheduled to take place on October 10.

The elections will be held according to a new electoral law that adopts closed electoral districts, so that nomination does not require affiliation in lists and can be limited to a limited number of candidates, according to the number of residents in each district.

The Independent Electoral Commission had invited about 25 million voters to participate in the early elections, in which more than 3,200 candidates are competing to win 329 seats, the total number of seats in the House of Representatives, 25 percent of which are allocated to women.

