.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran: Two IRGC members killed in fire at research center

  • Font
File photo of members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) march during the annual military parade. (File photo: AFP)
File photo of members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) march during the annual military parade. (File photo: AFP)

Iran: Two IRGC members killed in fire at research center

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) died after a fire broke out at a research center belonging to the IRGC in the capital Tehran on Sunday, the force announced on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

IRGC members Morteza Karimi and Hossein Abedi died due to the severity of their injuries, the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media.

The IRGC had said in a separate statement on Sunday that a fire erupted at one of its research centers in western Tehran, injuring three employees who had to be taken to hospital.

The statement did not address the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to the center.

The statement also did not specify any details about the center, which it described as a “self-sufficiency” research center.

Read more:

Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM

We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander

Iran says ‘serious progress’ made in talks with Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message Afghanistan President Ghani hacked: Facebook page posts Taliban support message
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick Russian man dies after viper snake bites tongue during stunt trick
Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More