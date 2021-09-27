.
Jordan’s crown prince tests positive for coronavirus, King Abdullah in quarantine

Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah arrives with his father Jordan's King Abdullah II at the Vice President's official residence at the Naval Observatory, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah arrives with his father Jordan's King Abdullah II at the Vice President's official residence at the Naval Observatory, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan said on Monday that Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah had contracted coronavirus.

“His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health,” the Royal Court said in a statement.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania will be subject to a precautionary home quarantine for a period of five days. The results of their COVID-19 tests came back negative.

