Probe into Beirut blast frozen over judge impartiality suit: Source

A probe into the Beirut port blast was frozen on Monday when a former minister wanted for questioning as a suspect filed a case questioning the lead investigator’s neutrality, a judicial source said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port blast killed hundreds, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the capital Beirut. It was caused by a large quantity of chemicals stored at a warehouse unsafely for years.

Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed lead investigator after the removal of his predecessor in February on similar grounds.

There was no immediate comment from Bitar, who is not permitted to speak to the media.

Read more:

Beirut blast judge issues arrest warrant for Lebanon’s ex-minister: Source

Beirut explosion: One year since worst recent disaster, in numbers

Probe into deadly Beirut port blast yields no results one year later