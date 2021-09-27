.
Probe into Beirut blast frozen over judge impartiality suit: Source

The wreckage of vehicles are pictured near Beirut's destroyed grain silo at the site of the August 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut port, July 13, 2021. (Reuters)
The wreckage of vehicles are pictured near Beirut's destroyed grain silo at the site of the August 4, 2020 explosion at Beirut port, July 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Probe into Beirut blast frozen over judge impartiality suit: Source

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A probe into the Beirut port blast was frozen on Monday when a former minister wanted for questioning as a suspect filed a case questioning the lead investigator’s neutrality, a judicial source said.

The Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port blast killed hundreds, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the capital Beirut. It was caused by a large quantity of chemicals stored at a warehouse unsafely for years.

Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed lead investigator after the removal of his predecessor in February on similar grounds.

There was no immediate comment from Bitar, who is not permitted to speak to the media.

