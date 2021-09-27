We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander

A prominent Iranian military commander said that his country has “six armies outside its borders that work for it.”

Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of what is known as “the headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya”, said in statements carried by the Iranian Mehr Agency, that Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, announced, three months before his death, that he had organized six armies outside Iranian territory.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added that Soleimani was supported by the leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the General Staff of the Army.

He added that these armies have ideological tendencies, live outside Iran, and their mission is to defend Tehran against any attack, according to his claim.

In his statements, he also said that these armies include the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Hamas and Jihad movements, the regime forces in Syria, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Houthi militia in Yemen, stressing that these forces represent a deterrent force for Iran.

The US forces had killed Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization militia in Iraq, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in a raid near Baghdad International Airport, on January 3 last year.

Read more:

Three injured in fire at IRGC center in Iran

Iran fails to fully honor agreement on monitoring equipment: IAEA

Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM