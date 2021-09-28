Egypt: 12-year-old girl dies after falling 10 meters out of theme park ride

A 12-year-old girl has died after falling 10 meters out of a ride in an amusement park in Alexandria, Egypt.

A prosecutor in the Awal al-Muntazah district of Alexandria ordered the arrest of the owner of the amusement park, accusing him of running a facility without a license and causing the murder of the child.

A report from Alexandria’s Security Director said that the girl had fallen from a “hurricane game” ride in the amusement park minutes after passengers were strapped in. The girl reportedly fell from her seat, hit her head on a metal part of the ride and fell 10 meters to the ground.

Alexandria’s prosecution office has ordered the seizure of the park and has formed a technical committee to inspect the site of the accident. A report will be drawn up to investigate the causes of the accident.

