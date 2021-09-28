.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt: 12-year-old girl dies after falling 10 meters out of theme park ride

  • Font
fs-0625-40e7-84fd-296cf2ff8219_16x9_1200x676
A report from Alexandria’s Security Director said that the girl had fallen from a “hurricane game” ride in the amusement park minutes after passengers were strapped in. (Supplied)

Egypt: 12-year-old girl dies after falling 10 meters out of theme park ride

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A 12-year-old girl has died after falling 10 meters out of a ride in an amusement park in Alexandria, Egypt.

A prosecutor in the Awal al-Muntazah district of Alexandria ordered the arrest of the owner of the amusement park, accusing him of running a facility without a license and causing the murder of the child.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A report from Alexandria’s Security Director said that the girl had fallen from a “hurricane game” ride in the amusement park minutes after passengers were strapped in. The girl reportedly fell from her seat, hit her head on a metal part of the ride and fell 10 meters to the ground.

Alexandria’s prosecution office has ordered the seizure of the park and has formed a technical committee to inspect the site of the accident. A report will be drawn up to investigate the causes of the accident.

Read more:

Girl dies in British theme park water ride accident

Military theme park in Iran markets war, violence

Dubai opens massive Marvel-branded indoor theme park

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general
Lebanese man injured in Beirut port explosion dies 14 months later at age 35 Lebanese man injured in Beirut port explosion dies 14 months later at age 35
Top Content
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More