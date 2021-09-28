.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran rejects US demand for UN inspectors’ access to nuclear site

  • Font
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. (Reuters)
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. (Reuters)
Nuclear

Iran rejects US demand for UN inspectors’ access to nuclear site

Reuters, Dubai  

Published: Updated:

Iran on Tuesday rejected a US call to grant UN inspectors access to a nuclear site, saying Washington was not qualified to demand inspections without condemning a sabotage attack on the facility, Iranian state media reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Countries that did not condemn terrorist acts against Iran’s nuclear site are not qualified to comment on inspections there,” Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said during a visit to Moscow, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The United States said on Monday that Iran must stop denying the UN nuclear watchdog access to a workshop making centrifuge parts as agreed two weeks ago or face diplomatic retaliation at the agency’s Board of Governors meeting.

The workshop at the TESA Karaj complex makes components for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, and was hit by apparent sabotage in June in which one of four International Atomic Energy Agency cameras there was destroyed. Iran removed them and the destroyed camera’s footage is missing.

Read more:

US ‘condemns’ North Korea’s missile launch, calls for talks

Iran’s VP in Moscow to discuss nuclear cooperation: RIA

The shifting sands of Middle East alliances follows diminishing US power

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanese man injured in Beirut port explosion dies 14 months later at age 35 Lebanese man injured in Beirut port explosion dies 14 months later at age 35
Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago
Top Content
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More