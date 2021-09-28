.
Iran’s VP in Moscow to discuss nuclear cooperation: RIA 

A view of the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow
A view of the Kremlin and Red Square in downtown Moscow. (File photo: AFP)

Iran's VP in Moscow to discuss nuclear cooperation: RIA

Reuters, Moscow

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Iran’s vice president and head of the country’s atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, has arrived in Moscow for talks with the chief executive of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, the RIA news agency cited Iran’s embassy as saying on Tuesday.

Eslami plans to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear power sector, it said.

