Jordan to resume flights to Syria’s Damascus on Oct 3

Planes that belong to the Royal Jordanian Airlines and other companies are parked at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan February 23, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Syria crisis

Reuters, Amman 

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) will resume direct flights to Damascus from Oct. 3, an official statement on state-owned Mamlaka television said.

Flights had been suspended at the start of the decade-old conflict in Syria.

The decision was part of several steps taken at the end of a two-day ministerial meeting held in Amman between the two countries on boosting trade, investment and transport ties.

Jordan will fully reopen its main border crossing with Syria from Wednesday, Jordanian government and industry officials said on Monday.

The move was to help ease the flow of goods hit by the pandemic and a decade of conflict, they added.

Jordan, a staunch US ally, which supported opposition forces fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule, has pushed for reproachment with Damascus in recent months, officials said.

