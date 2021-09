Violent explosions resounded in the farms area near Syria’s city of Al-Mayadin in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, as a result of bombing by an unidentified aircraft on Iranian militia sites in the western Euphrates region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Explosions were also heard at the Syrian-Iraqi border, near Al-Bukamal, as a result of bombing by an unknown aircraft.

No information has been received about casualties so far.

Developing