.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan to start gold refinery accreditation process in Dubai on Wednesday: SUNA

  • Font
An artisan miner displays raw gold nuggets at an excavation site in Namorinyang, Eastern Equatoria, South Sudan. (File Photo: Reuters)
An artisan miner displays raw gold nuggets at an excavation site in Namorinyang, Eastern Equatoria, South Sudan. (File Photo: Reuters)

Sudan to start gold refinery accreditation process in Dubai on Wednesday: SUNA

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sudan announced on Tuesday it will start the process of accrediting its gold refinery in Dubai on Wednesday, state news agency SUNA said.

Abdul Azim Al-Omawi, a member of the committee that is establishing Sudan's Gold Exchange, said accrediting the country's gold refinery provides "a fair price for producers and simplifies the state's control over the sector," SUNA reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added that the committee will soon begin accreditation procedures for the refinery in London, "as we seek to work through the gold exchange by the end of next March.”

Read more: South Sudan oil exports resume after deal between Khartoum and protesters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general
Lebanese man injured in Beirut port explosion dies 14 months later at age 35 Lebanese man injured in Beirut port explosion dies 14 months later at age 35
Top Content
Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey Majority of UAE employers will recruit new employees within a year: Survey
Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago
US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general US credibility has been damaged due to Afghanistan withdrawal: Top military general
Russia opens new case against Kremlin critic Navalny, threatens more jail time Russia opens new case against Kremlin critic Navalny, threatens more jail time
Sudan says five security officers killed in clash with ISIS-linked group Sudan says five security officers killed in clash with ISIS-linked group
Senior US official, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meet for first time under Biden Senior US official, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meet for first time under Biden
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More