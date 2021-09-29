.
White House delegation heading to Egypt for talks on Horn of Africa, Palestine

A couple of Egyptians share a moment as they overlook the Nile river from a bridge in Cairo. (File Photo: AP)
US foreign policy

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is heading to Egypt to discuss the issues in the Horn of Africa and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a statement from the NSC said late Tuesday.

Sullivan, who visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week, will head to Cairo for official meetings on Wednesday. He will be joined by NSC Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk.

“The US and Egyptian delegations will discuss support for Libyan elections and regional security, including in the Horn of Africa,” the statement read.

Sullivan will also reaffirm the importance of human rights and Egypt’s role in “promoting security and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians following the visit by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet to Egypt earlier this month.”

The statement also noted that Sullivan is scheduled to meet with his Israeli counterpart in Washington next week for “follow-up discussions on these and other topics and a meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group.”

Read more: ‘Pivotal moment’: US renews focus on Africa

