Israel’s foreign minister lands in Bahrain on landmark visit

The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya. (Reuters)
AFP

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid began a landmark visit Thursday to Bahrain where he will open the Israeli embassy one year after the US-brokered normalization of ties.

The Israeli top diplomat touched down at Manama airport, where a Gulf Air plane was due to take off for the first commercial flight between the two countries shortly afterwards.

