.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli police kill woman who reportedly tried to stab officers in Jerusalem: Police

  • Font
The Dome of the Rock mosque at Al-Aqsa compound is pictured at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem’s Old City early on April 24, 2020. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP)
The Dome of the Rock mosque at Al-Aqsa compound is pictured at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem’s Old City early on April 24, 2020. (AFP)

Israeli police kill woman who reportedly tried to stab officers in Jerusalem: Police

AFP

Published: Updated:

Israeli police fatally shot a woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to a police statement, the attacker attempted to stab police in one of the streets leading to the Al-Aqsa mosque, where an AFP journalist heard gunshots and saw the body of a woman on the ground, later draped in a survival blanket.

Israeli police “opened fire” at the assailant and “medical forces who arrived at the scene determined her death,” police said, adding that the attempted attack did not result in any casualties.

The 30-year-old assailant, who was not immediately identified, was leaving the Al-Aqsa compound, Islam’s third holiest site, when she approached officers, the police said.

Israeli security forces are stationed at each entrance to the site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism.

The mosque compound lies in east Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.

In May, days of clashes at the site between Palestinians and Israeli forces were the prelude to 11 days of conflict in Gaza between Israel and the territory’s rulers Hamas, the heaviest fighting between the two sides in years.

Five Palestinians were killed on Sunday after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank sparked gunbattles with Hamas militants, officials said.

Read more:

Israeli police capture two more Palestinians who escaped high-security prison

Palestinian activist twins featured in Time’s 100 most influential people 2021

The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden? Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube Expo 2020 Dubai: Here’s how to watch the opening ceremony live on YouTube
China kills three house cats that tested positive for coronavirus China kills three house cats that tested positive for coronavirus
Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development Saudi’s Crown Prince announces new $13 billion ‘Arabian Highland’ development
Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey Two in three employees in Saudi, UAE ‘out of practice’ for office life: Survey
Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan Taliban warns US of ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t stop flying drones over Afghanistan
India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More