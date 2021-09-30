.
Lebanon’s Aoun asked Lazard to continue advisory role ahead of IMF talks

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun asked Lazard to continue its financial advisory role in preparation for a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Aoun made his request while receiving a delegation from the company, a statement on the official presidency Twitter account said.

Lazard is the firm that drafted the original financial recovery plan for Lebanon before IMF talks stalled last year.

