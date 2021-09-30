Lebanon’s Aoun asked Lazard to continue advisory role ahead of IMF talks

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun asked Lazard to continue its financial advisory role in preparation for a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Aoun made his request while receiving a delegation from the company, a statement on the official presidency Twitter account said.

Lazard is the firm that drafted the original financial recovery plan for Lebanon before IMF talks stalled last year.

