Lebanon’s Aoun asked Lazard to continue advisory role ahead of IMF talks
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun asked Lazard to continue its financial advisory role in preparation for a resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Aoun made his request while receiving a delegation from the company, a statement on the official presidency Twitter account said.
Lazard is the firm that drafted the original financial recovery plan for Lebanon before IMF talks stalled last year.
Read more:
In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company