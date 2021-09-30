Palestinian in Gaza killed by Israeli fire: Gaza ministry

Israeli forces on Thursday shot dead a Palestinian man in Gaza who approached the security fence that marks the border, the territory’s health ministry and the Israeli army said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Troops spotted three suspects approaching the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip. One of the suspects was seen carrying a suspicious backpack and digging in the ground. (Israeli) troops at the scene fired towards the suspect,” an army statement said.

Gaza’s health ministry, controlled by the territory’s rulers Hamas, said the man was killed by the Israeli fire and identified him as Mohammad Abu Ammar, 40.

Read more:

Israeli police kill woman who reportedly tried to stab officers in Jerusalem: Police

Israeli police capture two more Palestinians who escaped high-security prison

Palestinian activist twins featured in Time’s 100 most influential people 2021