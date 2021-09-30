.
Palestinian in Gaza killed by Israeli fire: Gaza ministry

A general view of Gaza city. (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Israeli forces on Thursday shot dead a Palestinian man in Gaza who approached the security fence that marks the border, the territory’s health ministry and the Israeli army said.

“Troops spotted three suspects approaching the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip. One of the suspects was seen carrying a suspicious backpack and digging in the ground. (Israeli) troops at the scene fired towards the suspect,” an army statement said.

Gaza’s health ministry, controlled by the territory’s rulers Hamas, said the man was killed by the Israeli fire and identified him as Mohammad Abu Ammar, 40.

