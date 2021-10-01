IRGC’s Quds Force members are soldiers outside the borders: Iranian FM

Repeating previous statements issued by commanders in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday, that the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Guards, are “soldiers without borders,” referring to their military missions outside Iran.

Abdullahian's words came during his meeting with Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to congratulate him on his appointment as a minister in the government of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The conservative minister also praised the activity of the Quds Force, considering that they have made significant contributions to security assistance in the country as well.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will follow the path of Qassem Soleimani, in a statement recalling the leaked recordings that shook the country last May, when former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif revealed the impact of what he described as “the field” on foreign diplomacy in the country, in reference to the pressures of the Revolutionary Guards and Soleimani in particular on the Ministry's plans, international discussions and regional policy.

These statements came days after a prominent military commander in the country announced that his country has 6 armies outside its borders that work for it and defend it.

Ali Ghulam Rashid, the commander of what is known as "the headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya", confirmed in statements carried by the Iranian Mehr Agency that Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, revealed, three months before his death, that he had organized 6 armies outside Iranian territory with the support of the Guard Command and the Army's General Staff.

He admitted that these armies have ideological tendencies, and their mission is to defend Tehran against any attack, according to his claim.

He also indicated that among those armies are the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Hamas and Jihad movements, the regime forces in Syria, the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, and the Houthi militia in Yemen, stressing that these forces represent a deterrent force for his country.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has always professed its allegiance to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, repeatedly stressing through its senior officials that its money and weapons come from Tehran.

The rest of the factions refrained from publicly acknowledging their affiliation with Tehran, although they always offered expressions of thanks and praise to the Revolutionary Guards.

