.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran holds military exercises near tense Azerbaijan border

  • Font
A view shows the ancient Khodaafarin Bridge near the border with Iran in the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, with Iranian service members seen in the background, in Jabrayil District, December 7, 2020. Picture taken December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A view shows the ancient Khodaafarin Bridge near the border with Iran in the area, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh against ethnic Armenian forces and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, with Iranian service members seen in the background, in Jabrayil District, December 7, 2020. Picture taken December 7, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran holds military exercises near tense Azerbaijan border

The Associated Press, Tehran, Iran

Published: Updated:

Iran’s national army began exercises on Friday near its border with Azerbaijan, state TV reported, putting on a display of military capabilities near a neighbor it is increasingly skeptical of for its ties to the West and Israel.

Artillery, drones and helicopters will participate in the drills, the report said, without elaborating on how long they would last or where exactly they would be held. Iran occasionally holds such events, saying it wants to assesses combat readiness and demonstrate capabilities.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The exercises come amid escalating tensions along the border. Iran is wary of Azerbaijan in particular for its deep military cooperation with the Islamic Republic’s archrival, Israel, and on Thursday voiced its concerns to Azerbaijani ambassador in Tehran Ali Alizadeh.

“We do not tolerate the presence and activity against our national security of the Zionist regime, or Israel, next to our borders,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said. “And we will carry out any necessary action in this regard.”

Amirabdollahian described relations between Iran and Azerbaijan as “important,” but insisted Iran had the “right” to hold the exercises.

Earlier this week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he was stunned by the planned exercises, in an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

Azerbaijan and Israel have strengthened their military alliance in recent months, with Israeli-supplied high-tech drones helping Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year.

The tensions with Azerbaijan have also complicated a vital border passage that trucks use to ferry fuel and other goods from Iran to Armenia. Azerbaijani authorities have detained two Iranian truck drivers in recent weeks for trying to take the route, angering Iran.

Ground forces chief Gen. Kioumars Heidari described the presence of Israel in Azerbaijan as “disrupting security” in the region, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday. “Our sensitivity toward the border has increased and (Israel’s) activities here in under our surveillance completely,” he said at the exercises.

The military drills come after Azerbaijan hosted joint military exercises in September with Turkish and Pakistani special forces for the first time.

The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.

Read more:

Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions

Iran says military exercises near Azeri border an issue of ‘sovereignty’

Azerbaijani territories under Armenian control must be ‘liberated’: Iran’s Khamenei

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Lapi Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Lapi
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions
Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation
Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border
UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More