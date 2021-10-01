.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US names al-Qaeda commander killed in Syria

  • Font
A general view shows al-Karameh camp for the internally displaced Syrians, in Idlib, Syria May 21, 2021. Picture taken May 21, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows al-Karameh camp for the internally displaced Syrians, in Idlib, Syria May 21, 2021. Picture taken May 21, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. (File photo: Reuters)

US names al-Qaeda commander killed in Syria

AFP

Published: Updated:

The US military on Friday named the senior Al-Qaeda commander killed in an airstrike in the Idlib region of northwest Syria on September 20 as Salim Abu-Ahmad.

The drone strike targeted a vehicle on the road from Idlib city to Binnish, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which said two jihadist commanders died.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US Central Command acknowledged killing an Al-Qaeda official at the time, but did not name him.

In a statement on Friday, Centcom spokesman John Rigsbee said Salim Abu-Ahmad “was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks.”

“There are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike,” the statement added.

The Idlib region is dominated by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, but rebels and other jihadists are also present.

Jihadist factions have been the target of Syrian, Russian, US and international coalition strikes in the past.

Read more:

Syrians face common enemy across frontlines: Surging cases of COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border
Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation
UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bitcoin jumps nine percent to touch 12-day high Bitcoin jumps nine percent to touch 12-day high
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More