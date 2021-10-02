Crisis-hit Lebanon inaugurates its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in a message of hope

Crisis-hit Lebanon has inaugurated its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in a message of hope.

The launching ceremony started with the Lebanese and UAE national anthems under the supervision of the Tania Kassis Academy in a performance by 50 Lebanese children residing in Dubai.

The Lebanon pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is organized by the Federation of Lebanese Chambers, commissioned by the Lebanese government, and in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Trade.

The pavilion includes the Together We Walk concept, an art gallery, a concept store, and a wine bar.

Together We Walk is an invitation for the visitor to join the collective walk of the Lebanese people that refers to the principles of synergy and solidarity, of encounter and connecting minds, that creates change and opportunity.

The itinerary continues through the second space which is a temporary exhibition space where Lebanese artists participate in thematic rotational exhibitions on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, selected accordingly to a main theme covering traditional visuals arts as ceramics, sculpture, paintings, as well as the most comprehensive digital art creations. Its objective is to showcase the moving and incredibly creative Lebanese art scene.

Exhibits exquisite artisanal products, souvenirs, and ready-to-wear fashion clothes specially created by famous international Lebanese designers. The concept store is also meant to promote Lebanese fashion, which is mainly elitist and an Haute Couture one, and invest its prestige for an added value ready-to-wear production, accessible to the larger public.

The Winebar features the Lebanese Wine Industry with more than 19 internationally renowned brands. Wine tasting and initiation to enology will take place in the Wine bar with prominent Lebanese sommeliers.

At the outset, Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UAE Fouad Dandan delivered a speech in which he said, “It is necessary to point out thanks and gratitude to a generous initiative from the UAE and the organizers of this event, who provided Lebanon with this pavilion’s land, designs, and construction. This shows their eagerness to participate in Lebanon’s active participation, despite its economic, monetary, and financial crises, which it is going through.”

“I would like to thank Her Excellency Mrs. Reem al-Hashemi, through her position as Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, for the leadership of the UAE and its rational government for this support and appreciation,” Dandan added.

Dandan added that the team will strive to make this pavilion a platform for every Lebanese, to offer his contributions in various creative, artistic, cultural, intellectual, technical, economic, and commercial fields.

The Lebanese Pavilion was completed under the supervision and management of ONCE Entertainment Services.

Lebanon’s State Commissioner for Expo Dr. Mohammad Abu Haidar delivered a speech in which he said, “In the time of the Lebanese drought and the hope of a resurrection. We have come to the United Arab Emirates bearing our grains that bow humbly but proudly before the world.”

“We have come to tell the world that we are a people whose will is solid and unbreakable as long as its children strive hard and work to preserve the legend of the phoenix,” Abu Haidar added.

Abu Haidar added that the pavilion confirms that Lebanon is strong as long as its Arab brothers are the bond and the evidence for that is the support of the [brothers] in the Emirati leadership.

