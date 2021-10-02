.
Egypt “selected as nominee” to host COP27 climate talks: US envoy Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a Pledging Conference in Support of Iraq, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, and The Netherlands at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
File photo of John Kerry speaking in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2016. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Saturday that Egypt had already been selected as the nominee to host the COP27 UN climate conference due to take place next year.

Each year, a country representing a different region of the world takes over the presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP) and the meeting tends to be hosted in that country.

Last month Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially declared his country’s interest in hosting the COP27 summit.

This year’s COP26 edition is due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

