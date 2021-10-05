.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media

  • Font
Tensions between Tehran and Baku have risen over the past week.
Tensions between Tehran and Baku have risen over the past week. (via Twitter)
Iran supreme leader

Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Azerbaijan on Tuesday shut down the office of the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Baku, Iranian state media reported.

Azeri authorities shut down the mosque and office of Ali-Akbar Ojaghnejad, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said, without providing further details.

Tensions between Tehran and Baku have risen over the past week.

Iran’s Supreme leader Khamenei defends military drills near Azerbaijan border Middle East Iran’s Supreme leader Khamenei defends military drills near Azerbaijan border

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev last week criticized Iran for holding military drills near his country’s borders.

“Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” Aliyev said in an interview published Monday with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.

In response, Iran said the drills near the border with Azerbaijan were a “question of sovereignty.”

Despite Aliyev’s criticism, the Iranian army started military exercises near the country’s border with Azerbaijan on Friday.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border of around 700 kilometers (430 miles).

Iran is wary of Azerbaijan’s relations with Israel, which is a major supplier of arms to Baku. Tehran is also wary over nationalists in Turkey and Azerbaijan fanning separatist tendencies among its sizeable ethnic Azeri population.

Read more:

Iran’s Supreme leader Khamenei defends military drills near Azerbaijan border

Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border

Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions

Iran begins war games near border, despite criticism from Azerbaijan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Passenger goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Passenger goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More