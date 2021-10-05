.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Azerbaijan shuts mosque linked to Iran supreme leader Khamenei

  • Font
A handout picture made available by the Iranian army official website on October 1, 2021, shows Iranian army equipment during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border. The Iranian army's ground forces began holding manoeuvres near the country's border with Azerbaijan today, state media reported, despite criticism from its northwestern neighbour.
A handout picture made available by the Iranian army official website on October 1, 2021, shows Iranian army equipment during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border. (Supplied)

Azerbaijan shuts mosque linked to Iran supreme leader Khamenei

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Azerbaijan has closed a mosque linked to Iran’s supreme leader, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday, days after Tehran launched war games near their shared border in a move denounced by Baku.

“The mosque and representative office of Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad, representative of supreme leader (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei in Baku, were sealed and closed today by order of the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Tasnim said, without giving further details.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ojaghnejad has held the post since 1996, according to the website of his office, which is located inside the mosque.

Azerbaijan’s interior ministry spokesman Eskhan Zahidov said in a statement that the move was necessary because of “a surge in Covid-19 cases in several locations in Baku” and that the mosque’s operation had been “suspended temporarily”.

Iran’s embassy in Baku said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it had followed up on the matter via diplomatic channels, adding that there had been no advanced warning of the move.

Since mid-September, tensions have soared between the two neighbors, who share a 700-kilometer (430-mile) border.

On Friday, the Iranian army’s ground forces began maneuvers near the frontier, a move criticized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” Aliyev had told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Iran invoked its “sovereignty” to dismiss Azerbaijan’s concerns.

“Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, alluding to Iran’s arch-foe Israel.

Israel is a major arms supplier to Azerbaijan, which last year won a six-week war with neighbor Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said Monday that Iran’s claims were groundless.

“We reject the allegations of any third party’s presence near the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, such allegations are totally baseless,” she said.

Another recent bone of contention was Baku’s decision to impose customs taxes on Iranian trucks crossing its territory to Armenia.

To avoid the route, Iran’s roads ministry announced on Monday that it was sending a delegation to Yerevan to discuss the completion of a road that directly links Iran to Armenia.

The statement said Azerbaijan “currently controls 20 kilometers of this 400 kilometer road that runs from Norduz (in Iran) to Yerevan”.

Iran was “ready to complete the remaining part of the road as soon as possible,” said the statement, which called the road “strategic” for Iranian trade.

Read more:

Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media

Iran urges UN to condemn ‘sabotage’ attack on Karaj nuclear site

Iraq’s Iran-backed militias seek to consolidate political power in vote

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More