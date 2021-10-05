Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains

The Israeli Mossad has carried out two security operations last month in Lebanon and Syria in search of its lost pilot Ron Arad’s remains, sources told Al Arabiya.

The sources added that DNA has been taken from a body buried in the Lebanese village of Nabi Sheet in the Bekaa valley, to examine the possibility that it was Arad’s remains.

Many years have passed since Israel lost its pilot, Ron Arad, whose plane was shot down over Lebanese territory in 1986, but Tel Aviv has not stopped seeking information about his fate, especially since his case is still attracting the attention of the Israeli public.

The source added that the second operation, which was carried out in Syria, included the kidnapping of a retired Iranian officer and interrogation regarding the pilot’s case before he was later released.

In addition, the sources indicated that it is not excluded that Iran may have tried to respond in Cyprus to this development.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, on Monday, that the Mossad had carried out an operation to obtain new information about Ron Arad.

He added in a speech before the parliament that intelligence agents have “carried out a large-scale and daring operation” in an effort to find out the fate of the long-missing pilot.

Arad was taken out of the plane that was shot down over Lebanon, during a mission in 1986.

He was first captured by the Lebanese Amal Movement fighters, but information about him was later cut off, while it was widely believed that he would not be alive.

The fate of the pilot has always attracted strong public interest in Israel, whose leaders have vowed over the years to reveal what happened to him, without result.

