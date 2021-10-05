Israel is ready to solve dispute with Lebanon over sea border: Energy minister

Israel is ready to renew efforts to solve its dispute with Lebanon over the delineation of their territorial waters in the Mediterranean, but it will not accept that Beirut dictates the terms of the negotiation, its energy minister said on Tuesday.

The talks mediated by the United States were launched a year ago to try to resolve the dispute, which has held up exploration in the potentially gas-rich area. The talks stalled in May.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein is due in both countries this month to try to give fresh impetus to the talks just as Lebanon has sought clarifications from the international community after Israel granted US oilfield services group Halliburton an offshore drilling contract.

“We need to look for a solution that leads to a break through and not try to think in the old ways of drawing lines,” Israel’s Karine Elharrar told Reuters in an interview in Paris, adding that she would speak to Hochstein soon.

At the end of talks in May, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said there should be no preconditions. He rejected the US mediator’s suggestions asking for negotiations to be on the basis of Israeli and Lebanese border lines already submitted and registered with the United Nations.

“We started (negotiations) by one line and then they (Lebanon) pushed the line. Pushing and pushing the lines literally,” Elharrar said. “It’s not the way to have a negotiation. They cannot dictate the lines.”

Earlier talks stalled after each side presented contrasting maps outlining proposed borders that actually increased the size of the disputed area.

Israel already pumps gas from huge offshore fields. Lebanon, which has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters, is facing its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.

“We share a gas field and have to find a solution on how to use it so that each side will have its share of it in a fairway,” she said. “We are willing to give it another shot.”

Read more:

Lebanon’s Aoun demands Israel halt offshore gas exploration in disputed border area

Resolving border talks with Israel will benefit crisis-hit Lebanon: US envoy

Lebanon PM, US diplomat talk offshore gas feud with Israel