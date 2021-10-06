.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq, UAE sign contract to build five solar power plants

  • Font
Workers putting up solar panels. (File photo: Unsplash, Science in HD)
Workers putting up solar panels. (File photo: Unsplash, Science in HD)

Iraq, UAE sign contract to build five solar power plants

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates signed a contract on Wednesday to build five solar power plants, the Iraqi state news agency (INA) reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report did not give further details.

The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister arrived in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday, met his Iraqi counterpart and discussed bilateral cooperation.

Read more:

UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi

UAE authorizes Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine: RDIF

Qatar foreign minister visits UAE as relations continue to thaw

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal
Robots at Dubai Expo have multiple roles while interacting with visitors Robots at Dubai Expo have multiple roles while interacting with visitors
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More