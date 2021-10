Russia, US discuss reviving Iran nuclear deal

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has discussed reviving Iran’s nuclear deal with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Lavrov was set to meet his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian later in the day.

Advertisement

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s FM: Talks with Iran are still in exploratory phase

Iran says ‘serious progress’ made in talks with Saudi Arabia

Iran to hold military drill near border with Azerbaijan amid Tehran-Baku tensions